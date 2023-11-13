Loudoun County correctional deputy charged with smuggling vape, inappropriately touching inmate

A former correctional deputy at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center is facing sexual battery charges after an investigation revealed she touched an inmate inappropriately during a search.

Yesenia Jusino Ramos was arrested by officers from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office on Monday. The 43-year-old is accused of bringing a vaping device to the facility and giving it to the same person she's accused of fondling.

The sheriff's office said the incidents happened sometime between Aug. 8 and Aug. 13 — almost a year and a half after Ramos began working as a correctional deputy.

Yesenia Jusino Ramos, 43, of Mount Wolf, Pa. Photo via Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

The victim, whose identity is not being released, is no longer incarcerated at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Jusino Ramos has been on administrative leave since the allegations were first reported. She was terminated on Sept. 20.

She is scheduled to go before a judge on Dec. 12.