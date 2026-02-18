Loudoun County considers putting student resource officers in elementary schools

The Brief Loudoun County is considering putting student resource officers in elementary schools. Supporters say it's needed as campuses are seeing a rise in school-shooting incidents. But critics are concerned about potential discipline disparities and the "school-to-prison pipeline."



The debate over school resource officers is back in the spotlight in Loudoun County.

The county is set to vote on a budget that could include funds to put SROs in elementary schools.

It’s a topic that’s been a hotly debated topic for years.

What they're saying:

The topic of SROs was not on the agenda Wednesday night at the Board of Supervisors meeting, but it will be soon.

The Loudoun County Sheriff sat down with FOX 5, renewing his push to place school resource officers in every elementary school, saying that young campuses are seeing a rise in school-shooting incidents.

"You look at all these shootings that take place, and for us to have to respond and to take seven to eight minutes to get there and then assess what's going on, then get the ball rolling. Time is of the essence. It’s extremely important," Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said. "We are very careful with who we select. It's a very selective process on who can nurture the kids, be friends with the kids."

Big picture view:

Currently, school resource officers are assigned to middle and high schools in Loudoun County.

Chapman says there was only one arrest made last year among the 80,000 student population.

His proposal for elementary schools is a phased, four-year rollout, adding roughly 15 SROs each year. The funding would be included in the next fiscal year's budget.

He adds that school resource officers need to have at least three years of patrol experience and will undergo a host of additional training, including working with the disability community.

The other side:

Critics worry about potential discipline disparities and the "school-to-prison pipeline," especially in the minority student population.

And some are expressing concerns about the Sheriff's Office's relationship with ICE.

"Well, we've seen the increased activity of ICE, where they use small kids to get to parents. What is the sheriff going to do in relation to ICE, surveillance, and ICE tells them look out for this," said former Loudoun County NAACP leader Phillip Thompson. "So we don't know what Mike Chapman is going to do."

Loudoun County has entered into a formal 287(g) agreement with ICE, meaning the Sheriff's Office is able to identify and transfer undocumented immigrants booked into the local jail to federal authorities.

They are the only jurisdiction in Northern Virginia with a 287(g) agreement with ICE.

What's next:

In March, there will be a number of work sessions where the Board of Supervisors will be reviewing the budget proposal, which currently has allocated funding for SRO's

March 9 will be a big day for Loudoun County as they discuss that.

A final vote on the budget is expected in April, but even if approved, the plan still needs to be signed off by the county school board.