Lori Vallow murder trial day 23: FBI agent takes the stand

On day 23 of the Lori Vallow trial, an FBI agent is taking the stand to testify about the case.

The "Doomsday mom" is accused of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of conspiring to kill her husband's wife of nearly 30 years, Tammy Daybell.

Daybell has a status conference scheduled for Thursday regarding his trial, which is separate from Lori's.

On Thursday, a detective with the Gilbert Police Department testified about the murder of Vallow's ex-nephew-in-law.

Officer Ryan Pillar was the lead detective investigating the attempted murder of Vallow's ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. In October 2019, Gilbert Police officials said Vallow’s late brother, Alex Cox, shot Boudreaux’s vehicle as he pulled into his driveway.

Police would recover that Jeep, and Pillar learned that Tammy died 17 days after the shooting. Weeks after Tammy's death, Chad Daybell married Vallow.

As a multi-agency effort focused on finding JJ and Tylee, Pillar reminded the court how Vallow lied about JJ being with Melanie Gibb in Arizona. Pillar even surveilled two homes Gibb lived at in the Phoenix area.

Ian Pawlowski, the husband of Lori Vallow's niece Melani, also testified about his experiences with Lori Vallow.

