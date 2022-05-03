Look out for tick known to cause red meat allergy in the DMV, health experts warn

Health experts are issuing a warning to keep an eye out for ticks this spring as a certain type is popping up in the DMV and can cause people to develop an allergy to red meat.

FOX 5 spoke with Dr. Alex Cumbie, a tick researcher from the Eastwood Disease Ecology Lab, who says the Lone star tick is an aggressive species that thrives in many different environments.

"There's lots of humidity out there. It's perfect for this tick species to really do what it needs to do and find people and bite them," Dr. Cumbie says.

So, what's the correlation between this tick species and an allergy to red meat?

"This particular tick species unlike other tick species has a sugar in its saliva called Alpha-gal and so when this tick species bites a person, your body elicits a response, it's an allergic reaction to that Alpha-gal sugar," Dr. Cumbie says. "It forms antibodies which will then ramp up your immune system and cause these allergic reactions."

Dr. Cumbie says the allergic reaction is only to red meat, although some people do report allergic reactions to dairy products.

"Not everybody who gets bit by this tick develops the red meat allergy," Dr. Cumbie says. "But what's interesting is you will develop [an allergic reaction] slowly, so you have some gastrointestinal issues to start with when you eat red meat and that could be a sign that you're starting to develop an allergy and then some people have very severe cases where they develop anaphylaxis from red meat."

Dr. Cumbie says the Lone star tick is out and about now in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and your likelihood of encountering it is pretty high. She says you should check yourself when coming in from being outside.