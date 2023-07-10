Longtime LCPS spokesperson Wayde Byard returns to work after being found not guilty

Wayde Byard, the longtime Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson, is returning to his job after being charged with perjury.

You may remember he was accused of lying about two high-profile sexual assault cases in the county.

However, last month, a jury found him not guilty of the crime.

Byard is keeping mum for now, but FOX 5 can confirm he is now a communications specialist working at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building.

Some parents find this concerning and view it as a step backward when it comes to building trust.

Loudoun County gained national attention after two sexual assaults committed by the same student happened inside two schools.

Parent Suzanne Satterfield has been following the controversy since day one.

"I think what happened in the school is disgraceful," she said. "I think it’s disgusting that LCPS has tried to turn the victim into a bad light all to divert from what they’re not doing inside the school walls."

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares called on a special grand jury to investigate.

The findings accused the school system’s spokesperson of lying about the incident, so he faced a felony charge of perjury.

Satterfield was in the courtroom during the trial.

"At the end of the day, he dodged a bullet," she said.

Back in June, FOX 5 interviewed Byard right after the verdict came down, and he was found not guilty.

He had an immediate message for those who disagree with the outcome of his case.

"Quit putting quarters in the outrage machine," he said at the time. "Think before you speak. Don’t do things emotionally, Don’t react from an emotional standpoint. Think about how the other person feels, think about why their viewpoint might be different than yours. You don’t have to accept it, but you have to tolerate it. And they’re your fellow citizens, you have to co-exist."

But for some parents – it’s hard to comprehend how and why someone accused of such a serious crime would be allowed to work for the school system again.

Scott and Jessica Smith, the parents of the first sexual assault victim, sent FOX 5 a statement that reads:

"After the verdict, Byard said to the media: 'People appearing before a grand jury, I have a suggestion. Learn these three-word phrases: I don't know, I forget, and I can't recall. If you say that, you'll be fine.' We find this to be no laughing matter. He’s the public information officer and families rely on him to take his job seriously and report truthfully. We have zero confidence in LCPS with the reinstatement of Wayde Byard."

At this time, Loudoun County Public Schools said they had no comment for this report.