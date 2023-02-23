Lockdown lifted at several Prince George's County schools after report of student with gun: police

Authorities have lifted a lockdown at three Prince George's County schools after a report of a student with a gun on campus.

DuVal High School, Robert Goddard Montessori School, and CT Reid Elementary School were placed on lockdown shortly before noon Thursday. The lockdown was lifted just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say a report of a Duval High School student suspected of having a gun on campus prompted the lockdowns.

Officers say the student is no longer believed to be on school grounds. Investigators are in the area searching for the student.

