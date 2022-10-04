Lockdown lifted after bomb threat at River Hill High School

Students at River Hill High School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after receiving a frightening threat just before dismissal.

Howard County police said the Clarksville-based high school received a phone call reporting a student with a gun and a bomb on school grounds.

While students went into lockdown at 1:45 p.m., officers searched the school.

Police confirmed that there is no evidence of actual danger at this time and detectives are investigating the source of the call.

According to Brian Basset, Howard County Public Schools director of communication, River Hill High School allowed students to leave in a modified dismissal.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




