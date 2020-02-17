Located: Missing 14-year-old DC girls last seen on Valentine’s Day located

UPDATE: Police say Diamond Nickson and Kamesha Flemming have been located.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Diamond Nickson (l) abd Kamesha Flemming (r) (DC Police)

Authorities are continuing their search for two 14-year-old girls missing since Valentine's Day morning in Southeast, D.C.

Police say Diamond Nickson and Kamesha Flemming were last seen in the 1700 block of T Street around 8 a.m. February 14.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Diamond is described by police as a black female, dark complexion, 5-feet-2-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black and white pants, a black coat and multicolored sneakers.

Kamesha is described by police as a black female, light brown complexion, 5-feet-3-inches tall, 227 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black and white pants a white shirt and blue and white sneakers.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 202 727-9099 or text 50411.