LOCATED: 12-year-old boy found after missing in Fairfax County

UPDATE: Police say Adi Pillai has been found and is safe.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Fairfax County.

Officers say Adi Pillai was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Adi Pillai / Fairfax County Police

Police say Adi is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, gray shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.