LOCATED: 12-year-old boy found after missing in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE: Police say Adi Pillai has been found and is safe.
A previous version of the story appears below:
Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Fairfax County.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Officers say Adi Pillai was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Adi Pillai / Fairfax County Police
Police say Adi is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, gray shoes and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.
Advertisement