Local vigils in DMV for mother shot, killed by ICE officer in Minneapolis

Vigils and marches across the D.C. region drew crowds protesting Renee Good's shooting. Demonstrators in Leesburg and D.C. honored Good and criticized ICE's actions. Video shows an ICE officer firing close‑range shots as Good's SUV moved forward.



Across the country, including in the D.C. region, thousands braved bitter cold this weekend to protest the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

What we know:

In Leesburg, community members gathered outside Loudoun County’s Town Hall for a planned vigil organized with help from the area’s federal representatives.

A large demonstration also unfolded in D.C. on Sunday, where thousands marched through the city to Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Southeast.

Good, 37, was killed Wednesday in Minneapolis after three ICE officers surrounded her Honda Pilot on a snowy street just blocks from her home.

Bystander video shows an officer walking up to the SUV, which was stopped in the middle of the road, demanding that the driver open the door and pulling on the handle.

As the vehicle begins to move forward, a second ICE officer standing in front of it draws his weapon and fires at least two close‑range shots, jumping back as the SUV moves toward him.

In Leesburg, the vigil was combined with the protest against ICE and the federal government’s handling of the administration’s immigration crackdown.