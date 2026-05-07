Local vet on a 2100+ mile journey for a good cause
WASHINGTON - A local veteran is going a very long way for a very good cause.
The backstory:
Jodie Knox is a retired U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander. In 2022, she was hit by a car while cycling to work.
Knox suffered a traumatic brain injury that required months of outpatient care at Walter Reed. She also deals with injuries to her hips and back that make it difficult to walk and run – but not to bike.
Getting Back on the Bike:
"Getting back on the bicycle was extremely hard," Knox said Thursday. "Just the trepidation and the anxiety about that, the jumpiness at any intersection, and then eventually getting to where I felt comfortable on it again, and then I felt alive on it again because I could move fast. I could go far."
As it turns out, very far.
Knox is currently more than halfway through what she’s calling "Key West to Kittery," a roughly 2100 mile bike ride from Florida to Maine. She's doing it in hopes of raising $30,000 for Wounded Warriors Project and Achilles International.
"I just wanted to do something. I have an adventurous spirit. I’m like afflicted with the need to just live fully," she said on a stop in her hometown of D.C.
"I think if I were to say I’m proud of myself on anything, it’s just that I haven’t quit," Knox added. "Can I do it 27 days in a row? I guess the answer is yes. Can I do it 42? We’ll see."
What's next:
Knox plans to hop back on her bike and continue her journey Saturday. Her hope is to make it to Maine by May 20.
If you'd like to donate – or if you want more information about "Key West to Kittery" – you can click here.