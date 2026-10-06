Driverless vehicles remain in the testing phase in Washington, D.C., but some councilmembers would like to see them rolling on city streets soon. However, the technology is facing protests from local unions.

The Brief Local unions will rally Tuesday outside D.C. Council headquarters to protest proposed "robotaxi" legislation. The bill sponsored by Councilmember Charles Allen would pave the way for driverless vehicles to operate in Washington by 2028. Unions fear driverless vehicles on District streets would mean job losses for rideshare and taxi drivers.



The D.C. Council meets Tuesday, and although Waymo is not on the published agenda, protesters want to keep pressure on lawmakers not to approve the driverless vehicles.

The bill, sponsored by Councilmember Charles Allen, would pave the way for so-called "robotaxis" to operate in Washington by 2028. Supporters say the technology improves street safety and can reduce traffic injuries and fatalities.

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Local unions to rally against proposed DC 'robotaxi' bill

Unions, however, are concerned that more driverless vehicles on District streets would mean job losses for rideshare and taxi drivers.

Councilmember Allen’s bill creates a phased-in timeline following 120 days of testing. It also requires autonomous vehicle companies to provide equal coverage to all neighborhoods in the city and offer potential discounts when connecting to public transit.

Under the legislation, companies will also have to pay a per-mile fee, with revenue split between Metro and D.C. workforce development.

The last official action on the bill was a public hearing in July. The protest outside D.C. Council headquarters begins at noon Tuesday.