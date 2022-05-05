Local rideshare drivers share safety tips after recent crimes

Rideshare drivers are sharing tips to ensure everyone’s safety after another violent encounter occurred over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, two passengers got into a car thinking it was an Uber — it wasn’t.

They were kidnapped, held at gunpoint, and robbed.

Lyft driver Gavata Smith and Uber driver Davante Williams tell FOX 5 that both passengers and drivers are at risk. They're urging passengers to be vigilant, and double and triple-check before getting in a car. Drivers, they say, need to confirm the rider before allowing them into the vehicle.

Williams said that not long ago, a few teenagers killed an Uber driver during an attempted carjacking.

"That’s the big concern," he said. "The safety of both the passenger and the driver."

Williams has been driving for Uber since 2015. He says he’s had a few close calls with people getting in the wrong car. And it's a recipe for disaster.

Following the incident that took place on Sunday, D.C. Police Commander James Boteler provided the following tips to help prevent a situation like that from happening to anyone else.

Double-check the license plate number to make sure it matches the vehicle you’re hopping into. Ask for the driver’s name to make sure it’s correct.

"I have family and friends who utilize rideshare vehicles and to think this could have been one of them victimized is pretty upsetting, but this just goes back to everybody being aware of their surroundings and making sure you verify what you’re doing prior to getting into one of these vehicles and again, trusting your instinct," Boteler said.

Police say the rideshare scare that happened in Northwest involved a white Dodge Charger. The suspects are still on the loose.