Local businesses taking a chance opening during a pandemic

Lenell Watson has been knocked down before, having at one time been in prison, but he overcame that, and now his latest challenge is opening a restaurant during a pandemic.

Watson opened the second location of Crab Boss, his seafood restaurant, recently on H Street Northeast.

He's not the only one taking a risk on a new business venture during these uncertain and unprecedented times, where small businesses have largely been ravaged.

Juan Salazar opened his coffee shop La Coop nearly two weeks ago.

Salazar roasts the beans from his family's coffee farm in Guatemala in the converted bungalow on Kennedy Street Northwest.

Both men say the immediate support of the communities surrounding their locations has given them a good start in recent weeks.

"We were surprised when we opened that all the neighbors came and they have been supporting us," said Salazar.

A recent study by researchers from several national universities, including Harvard, has projected that more than 100,000 small businesses have closed since March.

Yet Salazar and Watson hope to overcome the odds.

"I'm used to being on the rocks. I'm used to being hit in the face and having to get up, dust myself off and keep moving, so to deal with another challenge like COVID. It's a challenge, but COVID is not gonna beat me," Watson said.