Lobbyists pull off upset, beating Lawmakers in 2025 Congressional hockey game

The Brief The 2025 Congressional Hockey Challenge took place Tuesday in Arlington. A team of lawmakers squared off against a team of lobbyists. The event has raised more than $1 million for charity since 2009.



It was Lawmakers vs. Lobbyists at the 2025 Congressional Hockey Challenge at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington Tuesday. Team Lobbysists got the win.

The backstory:

This was the 15th installment of the Congressional Hockey Challenge, which pits a team of lobbyists against a team of lawmakers from both sides of the political divide.

Over the years, the game has raised more than $1 million for charity, organizers said. Among those that have benefited: the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, Capital Beltway Warriors Hockey Program, USA Warriors Hockey, and Tampa Warriors Hockey Heals.

By the numbers:

Entering Tuesday’s game, Team Lawmakers had won seven straight games but the Lobbysists were able to snap the streak, winning this year’s game 8-2.

What they're saying:

"This is probably the only time that lawmakers don’t want to get checks from lobbyists," joked Nick Lewis, who is the captain of the Lobbyist team and co-founder of the game.

Among those who played this year was FBI Director Kash Patel.

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-M.N.) had to sit this one out due to injury but has played many times before.

"Hockey isn’t about Republicans and Democrats. Hockey is about winners and losers," Emmer told FOX 5.