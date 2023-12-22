Loaded gun recovered from student at Wise High School in Prince George’s County: police

A 17-year-old Prince George’s County high school student is facing charges after police say he brought a loaded gun onto school property on Friday.

Security personnel recovered the gun from the student around 9:30 a.m. at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro.

"The student will be charged with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and additional charges," police said in a press release.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier this week, police said a student at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale brought a loaded gun onto school property days after over 10 fights broke out there.