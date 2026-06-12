Tent collapses during outdoor church service in SW Virginia; 1 killed

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The Brief A tent collapsed during an outdoor church service at a church near Roanoke Friday night. The tent collapsed as strong storms moved through the area. One person was killed in the collapse, and dozens others were injured.



One person was killed during a church service in Southwest Virginia on Friday night, after strong storms caused the tent where the service was being held collapsed.

What we know:

The collapse happened around 6:45 p.m. at EastLake Community Church in Moneta, Bedford County officials said. Moneta is approximately 25 miles southeast of Roanoke.

The church was celebrating its 20th anniversary Friday night, according to a church pastor. In a Facebook post the church said that "a severe weather incident caused the failure of an outdoor tent."

Bedford County officials reported that one person was killed in the collapse, and 11 others were taken to local hospitals. Another 11 were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"Unfortunately a terrible tragedy has struck a local church as the storm that just hit, knocked down a large tent with hundreds beneath it," Virginia Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents nearby Roanoke, wrote on Facebook Friday. "Sadly many casualties and at least one fatality reported thus far."

Dig deeper:

The collapse came as severe storms swept through much of Virginia Friday night. Shortly before the church reported the incident, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in the area. The area surrounding Lynchburg is also under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:15 p.m. Friday night.

What they're saying:

A pastor from the church issued a statement Friday night, calling the incident "a great tragedy."

"Just as I had walked to the stage to release people to their cars, a burst of wind picked up the tent," said Pastor Troy Keaton.

Keaton went on to say that "one of our dear brothers suffered a fatal injury. Our hearts are broken for his precious family. We are grateful for all the first responders who are serving us tonight. We will have more to say at an appropriate time."

What we don't know:

The person killed in the collapse has not been identified as of Friday night.