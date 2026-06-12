The Washington Commanders welcome a new furry friend to the team

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The Brief The Washington Commanders partner with Redwire to welcome TJ, a service dog in training. The new team dog will learn basic training skills and commands with the team in the upcoming season. TJ will be cheering on the Commanders and attending games and upcoming events like training camps and community service events regarding service members, veterans, and their families.



The Commanders, in partnership with Redwire, have welcomed to the team TJ, a 12-week-old Labrador retriever.

The yellow Lab is from Warrior Canine Connection, a Maryland nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering those who have sustained physical and psychological wounds in service.

TJ is planning to spend the upcoming season with the Commanders, learning basic skills and training before he becomes a service dog for veterans. As he trains with the Washington Commanders, the team will help him prepare for his future role as a service dog.

Redwire, an organization that prides itself on honoring service members, veterans and their families, believes that the partnership with the Commanders will help recognize the sacrifices those who serve make.

Dig deeper:

TJ’s name is inspired by Jeremy White, a senior program manager at Redwire, whose military call sign was ‘TJ1’. White spent over 21 years in the U.S. Army, including roles with 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the Fifth Special Forces Group.

Currently, Jeremy has continued his service as a civilian and supporting community initiatives.

Fans can expect to see TJ cheering on the team at upcoming events, including training camps and home games. He will also continue to be involved with community engagement and focusing on uplifting service members, veterans and fans.



