LL Cool J hosting 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting in DC

The date is set for one of the District’s most celebrated occasions.

The holiday season in the nation’s capital will begin Thursday, Dec. 2, with the 99th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park.

Rap legend LL Cool J will host the event, and he will be joined by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle.

The National Christmas Tree site is free and open to the public.

The site will be open from Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday through Saturday.

