Live updates: Day 2 of King Charles III's US visit to include address to Congress

The Brief King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived on Monday for a 4-day visit to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. King Charles III will deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday evening, Charles and Camilla will return to the White House for a State Dinner.



King Charles III will address a joint session of Congress on the second day of his four-day visit to the United States, a trip timed to mark the 250th anniversary of the one-time British colony’s independence.

His speech will come 35 years after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stood before both chambers of the U.S. legislature and, after joking that "I do hope you can see me," celebrated the shared democracies of the two nations.

In their invitation to Charles to speak before Senators and Representatives, Congressional leaders described the relationship between the U.S. and the United Kingdom as "one of the most consequential partnerships in modern history."

Prior to the afternoon address, Charles and Queen Camilla will return to the White House for a traditional military arrival ceremony with Military Honors, along with a 21-gun salute.

A State Dinner in the White House East Room will cap off what will be the busiest day of the royal visit.

Here is the latest:

White House arrival ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Queen Camila, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump, and First lady Melania Trump pose during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will partic Expand

10:45 a.m.: On the second day of their visit, rain delayed the start of the arrival ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn of the White House.

Queen Camila, First lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. President Trump and King Charles III will participate Expand

The royal couple were greeted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn with military honors. The national anthems of the United Kingdom and the United States were performed by the U.S. Marine Band followed by a 21-gun salute from the Presidential Salute Battery. The US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performed on the South Lawn followed by President Trump giving remarks.



The President, First Lady, and the King and Queen then made their way up to the Blue Room Balcony where they watched a "Pass in Review" consisting of service members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and the U.S. Coast Guard, taking part in the ceremony. The occasion was an historic moment for the U.S. Space Force, marking the first time the service branch took part in a Pass in Review at the White House.

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the Blue Room balcony during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / POOL / AF Expand

Members of the US Armed Forces ahead of the ceremonial welcome for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn of the White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 2 Expand

Calls for the king to meet Esptein victims

8:15 a.m. ET: King Charles has received some calls to meet with some Jeffrey Epstein victims during his visit to the United States. Rep. Ro Khanna of California urged the king to at least address the issue during his speech to congress.

There's no indication the king plans to meet with any Epstein victims.

King Charles to address Congress

7:31 a.m. ET: King Charles will become the first British monarch to address the U.S. Congress since his mother, Queen Elizabeth in 1991.

Only prominent world leaders, including Pope Francis, Václav Havel and Winston Churchill have had such an opportunity.



RELATED: From Prince to King: A timeline of Charles III’s visits to the US