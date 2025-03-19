Suspect surrenders in CIA headquarters barricade incident

The Brief A reported barricade incident at CIA headquarters prompted a large police presence in McLean, VA. According to Fairfax County police, the suspect surrendered after successful negotiations. This remains an ongoing investigation.



A suspect is now in custody following a barricade incident at CIA headquarters in McLean, VA, according to Fairfax County police.

The barricade incident lasted for over five hours and ended with the suspect surrendering to Fairfax County police negotiators.

The backstory:

Around 11 a.m., a large police presence was spotted at the CIA headquarters in response to a barricade incident.

During the time of the incident, there appeared to be a SWAT team, Arlington County, and Fairfax County officials on the scene gearing up, along with other officials gearing down. A bomb squad also appeared to be on the scene as well, although it was unconfirmed if there was a bomb in the area.

According to Fairfax County police, Dolley Madison Blvd WAS shut down in both directions between Georgetown Park and Savile Lane because of the barricade incident. It appears that the roadways have since reopened.

A CIA spokesperson shared a statement on the incident. Read the full statement below:

"There is an ongoing incident that law enforcement is currently responding to outside CIA Headquarters. Additional details will be made available as appropriate."

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Large police presence near CIA headquarters: police

What we don't know:

FOX 5's David Kaplan reported the presence of drones and a helicopter in the area that appeared to be surveying the area. Kaplan also noted that officials appear to be staging.

The nature of the barricade incident has yet to be explained.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.