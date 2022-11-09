Live Results: 2022 House and Senate election results

With 470 seats in Congress up for grabs (35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats), the balance of power in Washington is up in the air.

Leading up to the election, Republicans predicted a massive red wave. Historically, the party that occupies the White House tends to suffer significant losses in nearly every president's first midterm election. But as results rolled in Tuesday night, that trend may see a shift.

"Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Tuesday night on NBC. "I think we’re going to be at 51, 52 when it’s all said and done in the Senate."

Use the 2022 Midterm Election map to view voting results.

