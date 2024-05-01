Live Nation $25 concert tickets: Here are shows coming to DC area

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets to several highly anticipated concerts coming to the D.C. area in 2024.

Discounted tickets to see more than 900 artists will be available during this year's Concert Week, running May 8-14.

The limited-time ticket offer spans a variety of genres. From 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and beyond, an impressive lineup will be featured in this year’s offer.

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost. To celebrate the 10th annual Concert Week, Live Nation has expanded the promotion to 20 countries in addition to the U.S.

Tickets can be purchased between May 8-14. The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 am ET through Tuesday, May 14 at 11:59 pm, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

D.C. area concerts participating in 2024 Concert Week

Capital One Arena

AJR on August 2

Janet Jackson on July 12

Jennifer Lopez on August 14

Missy Elliott on August 8

Jiffy Lube Live

Chicago on August 2

John Fogerty on June 9

CFG Bank Arena