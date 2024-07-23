Demonstrators protesting US arms to Israel take over Cannon Rotunda

article

A group of demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace took to the Cannon Rotunda on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon, wearing red shirts with the message "Jews say stop arming Israel."

The protest coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Congress this week.

According to Jewish Voice for Peace, around 400 American Jews participated in the sit-in.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

They chanted while occupying the Cannon House Office Building's floor for over an hour. Their action was aimed at urging the government to stop funding what they described as genocide.

FOX 5 observed at least a dozen protesters being zip-tied and escorted out by Capitol Police officers.

Capitol Police released a statement via X: "We are arresting a group that is illegally demonstrating inside the Cannon Rotunda. Demonstrations are not allowed inside the Congressional Buildings. We told the people, who legally entered, to stop or they would be arrested. They did not stop, so we are arresting them."

Authorities are preparing for additional protests calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel to pop up around the city during Netanyahu's visit.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.