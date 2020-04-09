Little girl dances with hospital staff after undergoing three open heart surgeries

article

A 4-year-old is recovering well after undergoing not one, but three open heart surgeries and she’s got the dance moves to prove it.

Children’s National Hospital posted a TikTok video of little Myla showing off some series moves alongside the hospital care team to ‘Out West’ by JACKBOYS.

FOR FEEL GOOD STORIES: Join our heartwarming stories Facebook group!

According to the post, little Myla’s heart stopped beating for 11 days after she went through cardiac arrest.

“After 3 open heart surgeries, this fun-loving 4 year old is recovering beautifully and making her care team join in on the #TikTok fun,” the hospital wrote.



