Woman struck, killed in Landover hit-and-run

A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run on a Maryland roadway Tuesday night, police said.

The vehicle struck the woman around 10:30 p.m. in Landover near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Columbia Park Drive and then drove away, Prince George’s County police said.

The woman was found in the roadway and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.

The victim has not been identified. An investigation is continuing.