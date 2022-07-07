Lightning strike sparks Woodbridge house fire
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A Woodbridge house was destroyed by fire that officials say was sparked by a lightning strike early Thursday morning.
The lightning struck the home in the 4000 block of Tuscany Court just before 3:30 a.m. as a storm moved across the region.
Crews were alerted to the blaze by a neighbor. Fire officials say the home sustained extensive damage.
The occupants were not at home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.
The structure was declared unsafe to occupy.