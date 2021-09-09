2-alarm fire at Hood College damages campus building
FREDERICK, Md. - A two-alarm fire has damaged the oldest building on the campus of Hood College in Frederick, Maryland..
The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Broadbeck Drive at Brodbeck Hall.
School officials say the fire started in a classroom. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.
Brodbeck Hall is the oldest building on the college’s campus and houses the school’s music facilities.
