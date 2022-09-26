Lidl to open new grocery store in Southeast D.C. this week

Lidl U.S. is set to open its first store in Washington, D.C. this week, with a grand opening scheduled for September 28th in Southeast D.C.

The Arlington, Virginia-based division of the German discount grocer’s newest location will anchor Skyland Town Center, a new mixed-use development from developer Rappaport that will include residences, retail and restaurants.

"We are ready — and the community is ready — to welcome Lidl to Ward 7," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. "This grocery store has been a long time coming."

Bowser, along with other local leaders such as Deputy Mayor For Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio, will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony the day before on Tuesday, September 27.

"The opening of Lidl is one of many important milestones that will truly make Skyland Town Center the heartbeat of Wards 7 and 8," said Rappaport President Henry Fonvielle. "From the very beginning, we understood the importance of bringing a wide variety of food options – particularly fresh produce and other healthy food products to this community."

The location at 2224 Town Center Drive SE will be the first new grocery store in Ward 7 in over a decade. Local leaders hope the new store will address gaps in access to food for residents in neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River. 80 percent of D.C.’s food deserts were in Ward 7 and Ward 8 in 2017, according to D.C. Policy Center.

"We appreciate Lidl’s commitment and partnership in providing a much-needed resource for everyone who lives in the neighborhood," said WC Smith Chairman and CEO Chris Smith.

The new store will create more than 60 new jobs, with starting pay for all associates at $16.50 an hour and comprehensive benefits, according to Lidl.

Lidl currently has about two dozen stores in the D.C. area, with tentative plans to open a second D.C. store at 4000 Wisconsin Ave NW in 2023. The District's first Wegmans location opened in nearby Northwest D.C. earlier this summer.