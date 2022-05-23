Wegmans sets opening date for first DC store

article

Wegmans is preparing for opening day at their new Wisconsin Avenue location in Northwest.

The grocery store chain announced Monday that shoppers will be able to visit the new location in the City Ridge neighborhood starting Wednesday, July 13.

Hiring for the new store is ongoing, and all applicants are encouraged to apply via Wegman's website.

Wegmans is also now seeking 150 full-time employees to staff their new 85,000 sq. ft. store in Reston, Virginia.

According to the company, the store will be located at the intersection of Reston Parkway and Sunrise Valley Drive and is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Available full-time positions include everything from entry-level management to customer service, overnight grocery, and culinary roles such as chefs, prep cooks, and dishwashers. The Reston store will employ more than 400 people, the majority of whom will be hired locally.

Employment applications for that store are being accepted right now online.

"We bring new employees on board to begin training quickly after they’re hired," said Store Manager Katie Sullivan. "Our commitment to in-depth training is the main reason we begin the hiring process so early. These jobs provide competitive pay with industry-leading benefits, flexible scheduling, and most importantly, a great place to work."

Wegmans also plans to open a Carlyle, Virginia location in 2023.