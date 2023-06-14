License plate reader leads to arrest in attempted rape, abduction near Fairfax Co. bus stop: police

Authorities say a license plate reader helped identify a man who was arrested and is facing charges for an attempted rape and abduction near a Fairfax County bus stop.

Police say a female victim was standing near a bus stop along Richmond Highway and Ladson Lane Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. when a man assaulted her and tried to rape her.

The victim was able to fight off the man who fled the area on foot.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Okezie Boniface Erondu (Fairfax County Police)

Detectives say a pole mounted license plate reader snapped a photo of the attacker as he walked in the roadway past the camera. Officers recognized the man as Okezie Boniface Erondu, 36, of Alexandria.

Police arrested him around 8:30 p.m. without incident in the Mount Vernon District. Erondu was charged with attempted rape and abduction. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800, option 3.