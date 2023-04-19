Library of Congress opens Main Reading Room to visitors. Here’s a look inside

You've may have driven past the Library of Congress in downtown D.C. before. But now, visitors are able to experience one of the most beautiful spaces in the nation's capital from the inside!

Long reserved only for researchers, the floor of the building's grand Main Reading Room in the Thomas Jefferson Building is now open to the public.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Library of Congress opens Main Reading Room to visitors

Visitors can tour from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesdays through Fridays. Guests must reserve free timed-entry passes.

The Library of Congress is the world's largest library, and contains extensive materials from around the world. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office.

Find out more and reserve your passes here.