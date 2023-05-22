LGBTQ+ sign at Odenton church targeted by thief; man arrested, charged

Authorities have arrested a suspected thief they say targeted an LGBTQ+ sign at a church in Anne Arundel County.

Officers say they were called to the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church on Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton on May 16 and 17 after several rainbow-colored plastic hearts that were surrounding their LGBTQ+ sign were stolen.

On May 18, detectives were at the church around 9 p.m. when they saw a man park his vehicle and walk straight toward the sign where he began removing the plastic hearts.

Police say the man fled on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

The identified him as Michael Deangelo Billups, 28, from Odenton. Officials say he faces charges.