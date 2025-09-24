Levee test installation prompts road closures near National Mall

Crews are conducting a test installation of the 17th Street levee Wednesday.

The annual test ensures the levee system can be properly deployed in the event of high water or flooding.

It’s also mandated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which built and oversees the levee system.

The National Park Service has closed 17th Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW. The closure is expected to remain in place until about 2 p.m. today.

