Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's ‘Light the Night’ walks wrap up in the D.C. area

It's a special time of year for FOX 5 as we team up with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - and we're proud to be a part of their 'Light The Night' walk.

These events help raise awareness and money about blood cancers including leukemia and lymphoma and aim to drive the darkness out of blood cancer.

People walked with one of three types of lanterns: red ones for those supporting those fighting cancer, yellow for those who have lost a loved one to cancer or white for those who have survived cancer - including FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado.

The first walk took place on Friday 10/14 at Reston Town Center, and FOX 5's Rob Desir was the emcee! You can check out the highlights from the walk above!

The second walk took place on Saturday 10/15 in Rockville, MD at Rockville Town Center. FOX 5's Wisdom Martin was there to emcee the event. To see what happened during the walk, you can watch the video below.

The walks in the DMV wrapped up on Saturday 10/22 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Check out the video below to hear what participants in the walk had to say about the special event.