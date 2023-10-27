Leniency questioned as teen receives 5-year sentence for fatal stabbing of Alexandria City High School student

A 17-year-old boy will serve five years behind bars in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred at the Bradlee Shopping Center in 2022.

Ryan Vega was just 16 years old when prosecutors said he stabbed 18-year-old Luis Mejia Hernandez to death during an all-out brawl involving several high school students.

Criminal Defense Attorney Michael Hollingsworth, unrelated to the case, says the sentence was lenient and Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter agrees, saying his office advocated for a more substantial penalty and is disappointed the court chose to be lenient.

The commonwealth's attorney described Hernandez’s death as a terrible loss. In a statement emailed to FOX 5, Porter said:

"First and foremost, my thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr. Mejia Hernandez, all of whom have suffered a terrible loss. Any homicide is a tragedy and no sentencing hearing can truly rectify the damage caused by the unnecessary loss of life. While my office advocated for a more substantial penalty and is disappointed the Court chose to be lenient, I understand a sentencing judge must weigh a myriad of factors in arriving at the penalty imposed. In this case, the fact the defendant was 16 years old at the time of the offense must have been a significant factor in the judge’s decision to show leniency. I would be remiss if I did not commend the work of the dedicated detectives and assistant prosecutors who investigated and tried this matter."

18-year-old Luis Mejia Hernandez, an Alexandria City High School student who was stabbed to death during a fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center on May 24, 2022.

Vega is a former student at Alexandria City High School.

At the time, police said several Alexandria City High School students were involved in the melee leading up to Hernandez’s death.

Vega’s five-year sentence was the outcome of a two-day bench trial. He was found guilty on second degree murder and murder by mob charges.

FOX 5 has learned Vega will remain behind bars at the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center.