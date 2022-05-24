1 dead after fight leads to stabbing in Alexandria; local schools placed in 'secure the building' mode

Alexandria police are investigating a fight that led to a deadly stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.

The initial call was received around 12:26 p.m. for a large group fight in the 3600 block of King Street. Police say during the fight, one male was critically injured and transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) placed the King Street and Minnie Howard Campuses of Alexandria City High School (ACHS) in "secure the building" status. "Secure the building" status means that the school day continues on a normal schedule inside the building but no one is allowed to enter or leave the school while the building remains secured.

Police are investigating the incident, and are asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact APD at 703.746.6819 or 703.746.4444. Tips can be anonymous.

