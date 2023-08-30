Legally armed man, masked suspects exchange gunfire at Takoma Park gas station: police

Shots rang out at a Takoma Park gas station Tuesday night after a man pulled his own gun on two armed suspects who approached him.

Takoma Park Police responded to the Sunoco in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 11:12 p.m. on Aug. 29 for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had pulled into the air pump area of the gas station parking lot when he noticed a vehicle drive up behind him.

When he saw two masked suspects jump out of the car armed with guns, the victim pulled out his legally owned firearm and shots were fired.

The two suspects fled the area. The victim was not seriously injured during the incident.

Police arrived at the scene and a K9 unit was brought out to track the suspects but the search yielded no results.

A lookout for the suspects was provided to all surrounding jurisdictions. They are described as black males, both 18 to 20 years old, both wearing all dark clothing and both wearing black ski masks.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-270-1100.