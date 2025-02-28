'Legacy on Ice' will honor DC plane crash victims at Capitol One Arena

The Brief This Sunday, March 2, the community will gather to honor the victims of the D.C. plane crash. ‘Legacy on Ice’ will be held from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at at Capitol One Arena. Tickets are still available. You can also watch live on Peacock or Monumental Sports Network.



It has been a month since the mid-air collision over the Potomac River killed 67 people and this Sunday, the community will honor the lives lost with a ‘Legacy on Ice’ tribute at Capital One Arena.

They’re coming together in hopes of helping the families left behind — many of those that died in the crash were from right here in the DMV and many of them from the figure skating community that trained in the area.

More on the Event

What we know:

Monumental Sports is joining together with Entertainment Gang and U.S. Figure Skating for a tribute that unites skating legends, hosted by Brian Boitano and Christi Yamaguchi. Others that will be performing include Ilia Malinin, Tara Lipinski, Nancy Kerrigan and Scott Hamilton.

Of the 67 victims in the crash, 28 of them were traveling home after attending a national development camp for young skaters in Wichita, Kansas. Many of those young skaters had Olympic dreams — lives taken too soon.

Sunday will honor their talent but the fundraiser is to support all of those lost in the crash and the many first responders and aviation professionals who worked tirelessly in the aftermath.

Pulling It Off:

Putting on a production of this level has been challenging in such a short time but all involved say they are determined to make as much of an impact as they can.

"It was incredible because there are so many different people engaged in the figure skating community. The production community, the two foundations that we’re working with — all to come together, to get an agreement, to get the tickets out and start the fundraising," said Monica Dixon, President of External Affairs for Monumental Sports. "Knowing that having everyone here together, we’re going to start healing. Sports brings communities together."

There will be representation from all the sporting teams in the area while they are expecting about 17,000 or 18,000 attendees.

Get Involved:

Tickets are still available here. Those who can’t attend but still want to contribute can donate and bid on auction items.