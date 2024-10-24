Leesburg schools compete in snowplow art contest

Several Leesburg schools are vying to win the town's annual "Paint the Plow" art project.

The Leesburg Commission on Public Art and Friends of Leesburg Public Arts are calling on the community to help decide this year’s best snowplow design.

Catoctin, Cool Spring, and Leesburg Elementary were invited to submit their artwork based on the fun theme, "My Pet Monster."

Now, their creations are ready for the public to judge.

Voting is open through midnight on October 31, and you can cast your vote online here.

The winning school will receive $500 for their school’s program, while the second and third-place schools will receive $250 and $100, respectively.

The winning plows won’t just sit in storage either! They’ll be proudly displayed during next week’s Leesburg Kiwanis Halloween Parade, the Town’s Christmas and Holiday Parade, and of course, during snow events when they’ll clear the streets of Leesburg.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 1.