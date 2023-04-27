Leesburg residents sound off on town's plans to improve Battlefield Parkway

Leesburg residents are set to weigh in on plans to improve the Battlefield Parkway and the Route 15 bypass interchange.

The goal is to improve traffic flow, which could mean adding a double roundabout. City leaders held the final public input meeting at the Ida Lee Parks and Recreation Center Thursday night.

The plan is to give residents the latest information on the Battlefield Parkway and Route 15 Bypass Intersection.

Leesburg leaders say this interchange is one of the most congested intersections in town. Residents hope the plan moving forward will reduce congestion and delays. The proposed plan for the double roundabout will also allow safer access across the Route 15 bypass for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"This meeting is just to provide all we've done up to this point and provide the newest information we have about the preferred alternative, which is the double roundabout with accurate pedestrian crossings," said Karen Franklin, senior engineer for the Town of Leesburg.

After tonight’s meeting, we’re told the report will be presented and enforced by the council. From there it will head to the state’s department of transportation for approval in the winter.