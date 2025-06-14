Lee Greenwood performs at military parade

The Brief Lee Greenwood performed his patriotic anthem "God Bless the U.S.A." at the military parade in Washington, D.C. Saturday. He has formed a friendship with President Trump over the years, becoming a fixture at his events.



Lee Greenwood performed after President Donald Trump’s remarks at the military parade in Washington, D.C.

Lee Greenwood ‘God Bless the USA’

The backstory:

Forty years ago, Lee Greenwood released "God Bless the U.S.A.," a patriotic anthem that has become a standard at political gatherings.

He’s performed the song for a number of presidents, including Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. And over the years, he’s formed a friendship with Donald Trump, becoming a fixture at his events.

He also performed at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in January.

How old is Lee Greenwood?

Lee Greenwood singing "God Bless the U.S.A" at the military parade on June 14, 2025, celebrating the Army's 250th birthday. Courtesy: America250 Expand

By the numbers:

Greenwood is 82 years old, born on Oct. 27, 1942.