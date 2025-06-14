Lee Greenwood performs at military parade
Lee Greenwood performed after President Donald Trump’s remarks at the military parade in Washington, D.C.
Lee Greenwood ‘God Bless the USA’
The backstory:
Forty years ago, Lee Greenwood released "God Bless the U.S.A.," a patriotic anthem that has become a standard at political gatherings.
He’s performed the song for a number of presidents, including Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. And over the years, he’s formed a friendship with Donald Trump, becoming a fixture at his events.
He also performed at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in January.
How old is Lee Greenwood?
Lee Greenwood singing "God Bless the U.S.A" at the military parade on June 14, 2025, celebrating the Army's 250th birthday. Courtesy: America250
By the numbers:
Greenwood is 82 years old, born on Oct. 27, 1942.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the livestream of the Army’s 250th parade on June 14, 2025. Background information was taken from The Associated Press.