Lee Greenwood performs at military parade

Published  June 14, 2025 8:44pm EDT
Military
'God Bless the USA': Lee Greenwood performs at Army parade

Lee Greenwood performed 'God Bless the USA' after President Donald Trump’s remarks at the military parade in Washington, D.C.

    • Lee Greenwood performed his patriotic anthem "God Bless the U.S.A." at the military parade in Washington, D.C. Saturday.
    • He has formed a friendship with President Trump over the years, becoming a fixture at his events.

Lee Greenwood performed after President Donald Trump’s remarks at the military parade in Washington, D.C. 

The backstory:

Forty years ago, Lee Greenwood released "God Bless the U.S.A.," a patriotic anthem that has become a standard at political gatherings.

He’s performed the song for a number of presidents, including Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. And over the years, he’s formed a friendship with Donald Trump, becoming a fixture at his events. 

He also performed at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in January. 

How old is Lee Greenwood? 

Lee Greenwood singing "God Bless the U.S.A" at the military parade on June 14, 2025, celebrating the Army's 250th birthday. Courtesy: America250

By the numbers:

Greenwood is 82 years old, born on Oct. 27, 1942. 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from the livestream of the Army’s 250th parade on June 14, 2025. Background information was taken from The Associated Press. 

MilitaryEntertainment