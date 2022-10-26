Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent

A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor.



Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.

The injunction comes after an initial lawsuit was filed last week — saying the state board of education broke its own regulations when it determined Taylor was qualified for the position.

It says the Board of Education either overlooked or ignored licensing requirements that state superintendents must have five years of experience in public schools as either a principal, vice principal, or working in the central office.

Taylor has no experience in education. The injunction filed Wednesday would prevent Taylor from becoming superintendent until the case can be heard.

FOX 5 spoke to Phillip Thompson — who is co-counsel on the suit.

"Our issues are solely that he is not qualified to be a superintendent in the Commonwealth of Virginia," Thompson said. "He was improperly licensed and that license should be revoked unless there is proof that he meets those qualifications, which there is nothing in the record to show that to be true."

Taylor is a former county administrator and attorney. Some say his business acumen will help him be a successful superintendent.

There is a second suit that was filed against his hiring. Thompson says there is an injunction hearing on that case Thursday morning.

FOX 5 reached out to Taylor and the Spotsylvania School Board for comment, but we have not heard back.



This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.







