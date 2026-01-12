Lawmakers, residents express concern over plan for upscale resort and spa in Loudoun County

The Brief Both lawmakers and residents in Loudoun County have expressed some concerns about plans for a spa resort in their area. The upscale hotel complex would be in Loudoun County, with portions in Clarke County. The potential project would reportedly include a hotel, an 88-seat restaurant and spa overlooking the Paris Mountains.



Some environmentalists are pushing back against potential plans for a resort and spa in Northern Virginia.

The upscale hotel complex would be in Loudoun County, with portions in Clarke County, but lawmakers there are now raising concerns about the project.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with residents and business owners in the area, and all agreed that if the project preserves the picturesque Paris Mountain views, it could be a win-win. But if not, and if some environmentalists’ concerns are correct, it could be a major problem.

"No one wants to see change here on the mountain, but at the same time, the owners have a vision for it that could fit in or couldn’t. I can see both sides," said Andrew Taylor, owner of Mountain Gap Market.

What we know:

The potential project would reportedly include a hotel, an 88-seat restaurant and spa overlooking the Paris Mountains.

Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall told FOX 5 that she’s unavailable to comment about the opposition or the project.

Loudoun County leaders went on to say that no site plan for this project has been submitted to the county and no public hearing will be scheduled unless legislative approval from the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors is required.

They say at this time, there is not enough information to indicate that this project would come to fruition.

Even so, Democrats have pushed on Clarke County lawmakers to oppose the upscale hotel site, citing environmental concerns, including the impact on the rural landscape, traffic and water.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 reached out to Clarke County about the project, and we’re awaiting more details.

The Friends of Blue Ridge, who oppose the project and represent more than a dozen groups, including environmentalists, say the development is a threat to an irreplaceable natural region.

The massive development remains in the pre-planning stage.