Lawmakers propose universal freshman eligibility for Montgomery County Public Schools sports and activities

Some lawmakers in Montgomery County feel a 2.0 GPA to play sports or activities for high school freshman is just too high. On Tuesday, they proposed to get rid of it.

During a meeting, members of the school board’s policy management committee discussed removing the minimum requirement. They claim that it acts as a barrier to students who could benefit from the group activities.

Documents presented at the meeting list statistics that claim removing the barrier for students to play sports and activities will actually act as a benefit.

They go on to say sports and extracurricular activities can actually improve graduation rates, raise self-esteem, improve overall performance and they say it equips students with useful life skills.

Several community members oppose the measure claiming the move will only teach students that school isn’t a priority.

The plan is only a proposal and still needs to be presented to the full council. If adopted, the plan will go into effect by the 2020-2021 school year.

