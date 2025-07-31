Law enforcement issues warning after vape shops robbed for Kratom

First it was federal health officials… now local police are warning about the addictive danger of a product sold at most vape and tobacco shops. It's called Kratom.

Fairfax County police say the same suspect has burglarized Star Tobacco on Braddock Road twice in the past month and three other vape shops in the city of Fairfax.

The suspect’s name is David Elliott, 23 years old, of Fairfax. Now facing five counts of burglary.

Police telling us items from the burglaries found in Elliott’s possession at the time of his arrest included kratom.

Dep. Chief Gregory Fried of the Fairfax County Police Dept says so far this year, "We’ve had 14 vape shop burglaries that have occurred. Nine of those cases have been closed by arrests. Some of the vape shop burglaries that have occurred have been repeat locations."

In the most recent cases at Star Tobacco, Fairfax County police say Elliott broke in through the front door in the middle of the night, and once inside, was caught on camera stealing a product some call 'legal morphine.'

Kratom is unregulated and advertised at many vape and tobacco shops. Sold as pills and a powdery substance. It’s a popular dietary supplement, also used as a pain reliever and energy booster.

"It is addictive," says Fried. "You’ve got to be 21 to purchase it in Virginia. There are some states that it is illegal. Virginia is not one of them."

Kratom comes from a plant grown in Thailand and Malaysia. Just this week, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke out about the dangers of kratom, also known as kratom 7-OH.

Makary says, "7-OH binds to the mu-recept, which means scientifically by definition it is an opioid."

And from RFK Jr.: "They’re gummy bears. They are bright colors. They’re candy-flavored."

Small bottles of the energy booster are especially popular, says one vape shop employee.

In the burglary cases here in Fairfax County, suspect Elliott has been released on bond.