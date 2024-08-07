Law enforcement agencies connect with communities on National Night Out

It’s was big night for a lot of communities in the DMV as law enforcement agencies are stepping out into the communities they serve as part of National Night Out.

Law enforcement agencies across the DMV spent time with members of the community as part of National Night Out, all in an effort to build relationships between police departments and the people they protect.

In D.C., several organizations came out to the event at Sycamore and Oak in Southeast where Metropolitan Police Department officers were out talking with neighbors, hoping to strengthen police and community partnership, and ultimately promote safety.

Data shows that in the District, total violent crime is down 35 percent compared to this time last year.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith says her goal is to promote community-based policing.

"The Metropolitan Police Department owes a debt of gratitude to this ward, Ward 8," Chief Smith said. "You have been instrumental when there have been activities or incidents that have taken place in the District of Columbia. You have been instrumental and giving us amazing tips. We need in order to solve crimes and also to deal with suspicious activity. Understand that you are the pillar, a public safety here in our community."

MPD held events across all of the city’s seven police districts with a number of activities at each one.

Over in Prince George’s County, police and people of all ages come together for a positive interaction.

"I think it’s good that they’re doing it so people that don’t get out the house, can come out the house and have fun and meet new people," said Cytrys Smith, a resident of Prince George’s County.

Police had their helicopter Guardian there the SWAT Team’s Bearcat and the department’s marine unit for everyone to check out.

"Our number one reason why we’re successful is because of the community," PGPD Police Chief Malik Aziz told FOX 5.

While data does show crime is down. Chief Malik Aziz realizes that’s not always how people feel.

"How people feel is real. Just as real as any stat could ever be. If you feel like your neighborhood is safe, it’s safe. If you feel like it’s not safe, no matter what stats say then it’s not safe," he said.

That’s why he believes it’s so important to be in the neighborhoods they serve. The goal is to help shape and change perceptions – not just about violence but also about the characteristics of those in uniform.

"Some people just think that all police are bad and it’s not like that," Prince George’s County resident Patricia Mitchell said.

"I don’t think police are a bad thing. I think they help people, save lives," neighbor Maya Waters added.

Prince George’s County Council Vice Chair Sydney Harrison says it’s gatherings like this that help us realize we’re more alike than different.

"They went to school here, they’re raised here and so what you see is a reflection of who we are in our officers," Harrison said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department wants to remind everyone that they are hiring and are in need of hundreds of officers. Click here to learn more if you’re interested in joining.