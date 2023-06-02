Laundry machine thief captured on video: police

Authorities are looking for the man they say was captured on video breaking into and stealing money from machines in an apartment building laundry room.

Police say it happened in the laundry room of an apartment building in the 8200 block of Nolte Avenue in Silver Spring on Sunday, May 14.

Detectives say surveillance video shows the man entering the basement laundry room of the secured access apartment building. He then breaks into a washing machine and steals an undisclosed amount of money from the coin slot.

The man was wearing a white headscarf, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS.