A laundromat burglar is on the loose in Northern Virginia.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the man they're searching for recently hit two different laundromats on three separate occasions.

One of the spots the suspect is accused of robbing is the Stars Laundromat on Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

The front door is currently shattered and taped, and it appears the man tried to get in there before forcing his way through a side entrance.

The department believes the incidents are connected, and the suspect could be from the area.

The most recent break-in took place on Monday morning around 8:30 at the Stars Laundromat. The suspect broke in, took cash from the business, and took off, the department said, and he apparently robbed that same laundromat on Saturday, Dec. 30, taking cash before escaping.

Laundromat burglar on the loose in Northern Virginia

The first reported incident took place on Richmond Highway in the Woodlawn Shopping Center, on Dec. 30, shortly after midnight.

FOX 5 has learned that this location is being converted into a dry cleaning business. While nothing appeared to have been taken, the owner told FOX 5 that he wants to make sure customers know the incidents happened when the business was closed and customers are safe.



