Late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings’ daughters endorse staffer over his widow

article

Two daughters of the late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings have come out in support of his long-term aide for the now vacated seat, even while he’s running against Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

In a statement, Jennifer Cummings told both the Washington Post and the Baltimore Sun that she and her sister support Harry Spikes because he “embodies the same spirit” that their father valued.

The pair attended Spikes formal announcement of his candidacy last week in Baltimore.

Rockeymoore formally announced two weeks ago that she is running for her late husband’s seat.

Cummings death at 68 in October stunned many in Washington.

He was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor in his black-majority district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore as well as more well-to-do suburbs.

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led multiple investigations of the president's governmental dealings, including probes in 2019 relating to the president's family members serving in the White House.